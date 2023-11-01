A game at home versus the Wiley Wildcats is up next for the Grambling Tigers women (3-4), on Monday, December 11 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the Grambling Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Grambling games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Wiley H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Minnesota A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Nicholls H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Prairie View A&M H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Texas Southern H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Bethune-Cookman A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Florida A&M A 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Southern H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Mississippi Valley State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 UAPB H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Jackson State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Texas Southern A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 19 Prairie View A&M A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Southern A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Mar 7 Alabama A&M A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Grambling's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wiley Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Grambling's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Grambling players

Shop for Grambling gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Demya Young 6 12.7 3.8 0.8 1.0 0.2 41.0% (25-61) 42.1% (16-38)
Anijah Grant 7 9.4 4.9 0.3 1.7 0.4 44.6% (29-65) 0.0% (0-1)
Jazmyne Jackson 7 9.0 1.9 1.4 1.3 0.0 26.6% (21-79) 31.6% (12-38)
Brenda McKinney 7 8.3 7.3 0.3 0.9 0.1 47.2% (17-36) 0.0% (0-5)
Douthshine Prien 5 8.6 3.8 3.2 3.6 0.2 30.2% (13-43) 20.0% (1-5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.