Where to Get Carl Granderson Saints Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carl Granderson 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|44
|10.0
|5.5
|0
|0
Granderson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Titans
|1.5
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|1.0
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1.0
|2.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
Carl Granderson's Next Game
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
