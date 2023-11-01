Where to Get Alvin Kamara Saints Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Are your weekends built around watching Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints? Then make sure that on gameday you're dressed properly for the occasion, with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Check out additional details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Kamara's updated stats and trends.
Alvin Kamara 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|104
|388
|2
|3.7
|56
|50
|305
|1
Kamara Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|11
|51
|0
|13
|33
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|22
|80
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|19
|68
|0
|7
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|17
|62
|0
|12
|91
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|17
|59
|1
|4
|51
|1
|Week 9
|Bears
|9
|26
|0
|4
|44
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|42
|0
|7
|33
|0
Alvin Kamara's Next Game
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
