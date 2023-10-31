You can find player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Marcus Semien and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers heading into their matchup at 8:03 PM ET on Tuesday at Chase Field.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.478 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-6 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has recorded 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .327/.390/.623 on the year.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 30 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 27 1-for-4 3 1 2 4 0 at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen 54 bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.362/.506 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 1-for-5 1 0 2 3 0 at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has collected 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line on the season.

Walker takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .111 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Oct. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Oct. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Oct. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1

