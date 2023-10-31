On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Mantiply. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 of the World Series.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 71.0% of his games this year (125 of 176), with multiple hits 43 times (24.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 62 games this year (35.2%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 75 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings