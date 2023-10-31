Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Jonah Heim -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, on October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 65.7% of his 143 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 56 games this year (39.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (16.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- In 35.0% of his games this season (50 of 143), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.62 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 35 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.