Evan Carter vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Evan Carter (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the World Series.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.
- Carter has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Carter has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), with more than one RBI six times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (54.1%), including four multi-run games (10.8%).
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Mantiply gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 35 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
