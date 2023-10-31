The Texas Rangers, including Evan Carter (.432 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead ahead of Game 4 of the World Series.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Evan Carter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.

Carter has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 37 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games this season, and 6.7% of his chances at the plate.

Carter has had at least one RBI in 29.7% of his games this season (11 of 37), with more than one RBI six times (16.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (54.1%), including four multi-run games (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings