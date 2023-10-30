The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2, losers of three straight) at American Airlines Center. The contest on Monday, October 30 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Stars 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-275)

Stars (-275) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have finished 2-1-3 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 4-1-1.

Dallas has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Stars registered just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Dallas lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Stars have scored more than two goals three times, and are 3-0-0 in those games.

When it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 1-1-0 (two points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-0-1 to record seven points.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.67 Goals Scored 2.5 26th 4th 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.13 18th 22nd 29.2 Shots 33.4 8th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 32.6 25th 28th 11.11% Power Play % 17.86% 16th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 82.14% 12th

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

