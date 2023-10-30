The Dallas Stars will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, October 30, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive games.

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX will show this Stars versus Blue Jackets matchup.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 14 total goals (just 2.3 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (16 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 6 3 3 6 6 3 48% Wyatt Johnston 6 2 3 5 2 3 52% Jason Robertson 6 1 3 4 4 8 - Roope Hintz 5 2 2 4 0 0 49% Miro Heiskanen 6 1 3 4 1 5 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets concede 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the league.

The Blue Jackets have 20 goals this season (2.5 per game), 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (18 total) during that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players