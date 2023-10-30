How to Watch the Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, October 30, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three consecutive games.
ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX will show this Stars versus Blue Jackets matchup.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 14 total goals (just 2.3 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (16 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|6
|3
|3
|6
|6
|3
|48%
|Wyatt Johnston
|6
|2
|3
|5
|2
|3
|52%
|Jason Robertson
|6
|1
|3
|4
|4
|8
|-
|Roope Hintz
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|49%
|Miro Heiskanen
|6
|1
|3
|4
|1
|5
|-
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets concede 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have 20 goals this season (2.5 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (18 total) during that time.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Roslovic
|7
|2
|4
|6
|2
|7
|30%
|Ivan Provorov
|8
|0
|6
|6
|4
|2
|-
|Boone Jenner
|8
|4
|1
|5
|4
|7
|62.4%
|Zachary Werenski
|6
|1
|3
|4
|1
|2
|-
|Johnny Gaudreau
|8
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|-
