Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sabine Parish Today - October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sabine Parish, Louisiana? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Sabine Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florien High School at Anacoco High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 30
- Location: Anacoco, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
