Pelicans vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
The New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) go head to head with the Golden State Warriors (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Warriors matchup in this article.
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Warriors Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-2.5)
|233.5
|-140
|+115
Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info
Pelicans vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Pelicans outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season, with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.4 points per game (15th in NBA) and gave up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- The Warriors averaged 118.9 points per game last season (second in the league) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They had a +148 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The two teams combined to score 233.3 points per game last season, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combined to score 229.6 points per game last year, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's total.
- New Orleans covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
- Golden State won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.
Pelicans and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pelicans
|+4000
|+2000
|-
|Warriors
|+1400
|+700
|-
