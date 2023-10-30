The Golden State Warriors (2-1) go up against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-0) at Smoothie King Center on October 30, 2023.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Warriors Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans shot 48.0% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Warriors allowed to opponents.

New Orleans went 35-15 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Pelicans were the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished eighth.

Last year, the Pelicans put up 114.4 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors gave up.

When New Orleans totaled more than 117.1 points last season, it went 25-5.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pelicans played better in home games last season, putting up 114.9 points per game, compared to 113.8 per game on the road.

When playing at home, New Orleans gave up 5.1 fewer points per game (109.9) than in road games (115.0).

The Pelicans sunk 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.3 more threes and 2.2% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

