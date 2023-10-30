Pelicans vs. Warriors October 30 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) play the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, October 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSNO, NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pelicans Games
- November 1 at the Thunder
- November 2 at home vs the Pistons
- October 28 at home vs the Knicks
- November 6 at the Nuggets
- November 4 at home vs the Hawks
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum put up 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.
- Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram posted 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.
- Zion Williamson's numbers last season were 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry collected 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made treys per game (first in league).
- Chris Paul put up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kevon Looney's numbers last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the floor.
- Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pelicans vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Warriors
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|118.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.1
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|38.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.