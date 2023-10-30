On Monday, October 30, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) play the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum put up 20.9 points last year, plus 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram posted 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.

Herbert Jones' numbers last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He sank 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson's numbers last season were 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry collected 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Klay Thompson collected 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists last year, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 4.4 made treys per game (first in league).

Chris Paul put up 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kevon Looney's numbers last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 63.0% from the floor.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.5% from the floor.

Pelicans vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Warriors 114.4 Points Avg. 118.9 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 48.0% Field Goal % 47.9% 36.4% Three Point % 38.5%

