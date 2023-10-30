Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 124 of 175 games this year, with multiple hits 43 times.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this year (62 of 175), with two or more RBI 22 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 42.3% of his games this year (74 of 175), he has scored, and in 18 of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
