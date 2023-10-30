The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) are home in Southwest Division action against the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic posted 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists last season. At the other end, he put up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving posted 27.1 points, 5.1 boards and 5.3 assists last season, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with 3.3 made treys per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grant Williams posted 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Dwight Powell recorded 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 73.2% from the field.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. put up points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocks (first in league).

Last season, Desmond Bane recorded an average of 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

Marcus Smart averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also drained 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He drained 59.7% of his shots from the floor.

Xavier Tillman's stats last season included 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He made 61.4% of his shots from the field.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grizzlies Mavericks 116.9 Points Avg. 114.2 113.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.1% Three Point % 37.1%

