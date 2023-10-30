Mavericks vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
At FedExForum on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Grizzlies matchup.
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+115
Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season (16th in league) while allowing 114.1 per outing (16th in NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential.
- The Grizzlies had a +323 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league and allowed 113.0 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The teams combined to score 231.1 points per game last season, 3.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrendered a combined 227.1 points per game last year, 0.4 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.
- Dallas put together a 30-51-0 record against the spread last season.
- Memphis won 40 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 42 times.
Mavericks and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Mavericks
|+2500
|+1200
|-
|Grizzlies
|+2800
|+1200
|-
