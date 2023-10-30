The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn among them, play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jamie Benn vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Benn has a goal in two of six games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Benn has recorded a point in a game three times this season out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of six contests this year, Benn has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Benn has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Benn Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 6 Games 2 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.