Grant Williams' Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Williams produced five points and six rebounds in a 125-120 win against the Nets.

In this article, we dig into Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-122)

Over 8.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per contest last season, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds on average last season, 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies gave up 26.4 assists per game last season (26th in the league).

Looking at three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last season, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Grant Williams vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/12/2023 26 10 9 4 0 0 0 11/7/2022 38 2 5 1 0 1 1

