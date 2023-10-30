Evan Carter -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Carter At The Plate

Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Carter will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.

Carter has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this season (75.0%), including six multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this year (30.6%), Carter has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 14 .333 AVG .289 .414 OBP .413 .875 SLG .500 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 8 RBI 4 8/4 K/BB 16/8 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings