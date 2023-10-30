Adolis García vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .923 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the World Series all knotted up 1-1.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while batting .245.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 17th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (105 of 162), with multiple hits 35 times (21.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 42 games this year (25.9%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 73 games this year (45.1%), including 32 games with more than one RBI (19.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 84 games this year, with multiple runs 28 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 5.72 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw four innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .282 batting average against him.
