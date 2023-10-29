Tony Pollard will be up against the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pollard has rushed for a team-high 370 yards on 96 carries (61.7 ypg), including two rushing TDs. In addition, Pollard has 176 receiving yards (29.3 ypg) on 25 catches.

Pollard vs. the Rams

Pollard vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 86 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Rams have let one opposing rusher to pile up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

The Rams have not allowed any opposing players to record more than one rushing TD against them this season.

The Rams give up 117 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Rams' defense is ranked 27th in the league with nine rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Rams

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-111)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard has gone over his rushing yards total two times in six opportunities this season.

The Cowboys, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.7% of the time while running 48.3%.

He has carried the ball in 96 of his team's 182 total rushing attempts this season (52.7%).

Pollard has at least one rushing touchdown in one game this season and had multiple rushing TDs in that game.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has 29 carries in the red zone (60.4% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Rams

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Pollard has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pollard has been targeted on 29 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He has 176 receiving yards on 29 targets to rank 103rd in league play with 6.1 yards per target.

Having played six games this season, Pollard has not tallied a TD reception.

Pollard has been targeted six times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 15 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 6 REC / 80 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 23 ATT / 122 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 25 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

