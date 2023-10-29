Will Taysom Hill Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Hill's stats on this page.
Hill's season stats include 25 passing yards (3.6 per game). He is 3-for-3 (100.0%), with zero TD passes and zero interceptions, and has 29 carries for 140 yards one touchdown.
Taysom Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
Week 8 Injury Reports
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|3
|3
|100.0%
|25
|0
|0
|8.3
|29
|140
|1
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|1
