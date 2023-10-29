When the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams match up in Week 8 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Michael Gallup find his way into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Michael Gallup score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a TD)

Gallup's stat line shows 18 receptions for 204 yards. He posts 34 yards receiving per game.

Gallup does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Michael Gallup Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 2 1 10 0 Week 2 Jets 2 1 3 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 6 92 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 5 60 0 Week 5 @49ers 5 2 15 0 Week 6 @Chargers 10 3 24 0

