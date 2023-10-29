Michael Gallup has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Rams have given up 209 passing yards per game, 11th in the league.

Gallup has posted 204 yards on 18 receptions, averaging 34.0 yards per game this year.

Gallup vs. the Rams

Gallup vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 44 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

The 209 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

The Rams' defense is first in the NFL by allowing 0.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (four total passing TDs).

Michael Gallup Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Gallup Receiving Insights

In 33.3% of his opportunities (two times in six games), Gallup has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Gallup has been targeted on 32 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (16.4% target share).

He is averaging 6.4 yards per target (98th in NFL play), averaging 204 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Gallup, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Gallup's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 10 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

