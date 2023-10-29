Jake Ferguson has a decent matchup when his Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Rams have conceded 209 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Ferguson's 29 targets have resulted in 21 grabs for 190 yards (and an average of 31.7 per game) and one score.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ferguson and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ferguson vs. the Rams

Ferguson vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to four opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

The 209 passing yards per game given up by the Rams defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Cowboys vs Rams on Fubo!

Jake Ferguson Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ferguson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ferguson Receiving Insights

Ferguson has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in six games this season.

Ferguson has been targeted on 29 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (14.9% target share).

He is averaging 6.6 yards per target (91st in league play), picking up 190 yards on 29 passes thrown his way.

Ferguson has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

Ferguson has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ferguson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 7 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 3 REC / 11 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.