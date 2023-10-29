Which side has the advantage under center when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) clash with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) at AT&T Stadium on October 29? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, keep reading.

Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Dak Prescott vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Matthew Stafford 6 Games Played 7 69.5% Completion % 59.8% 1,333 (222.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,908 (272.6) 6 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 6 85 (14.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 59 (8.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 242.5 yards

: Over/Under 242.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rams Defensive Stats

This season, the Rams are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (20.1 per game) and 19th in total yards allowed (326 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has allowed 1,463 passing yards this season, ranking 15th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is first in the NFL with four.

Against the run, the Rams have been midde-of-the-road this season, ranking 21st in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 819 (117 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles is 16th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 38.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 19th at 54.5%.

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 254.5 yards

: Over/Under 254.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Cowboys Defensive Stats

