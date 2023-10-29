Should you bet on Dak Prescott scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a TD)

Prescott has 85 yards on 19 carries (14.2 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Prescott has one rushing TD in six games.

Dak Prescott Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Giants 13 24 143 0 0 1 6 0 Week 2 Jets 31 38 255 2 0 6 14 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 25 40 249 1 1 3 24 0 Week 4 Patriots 28 34 261 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 5 @49ers 14 24 153 1 3 1 2 0 Week 6 @Chargers 21 30 272 1 0 7 40 1

