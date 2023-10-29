Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be up against the Los Angeles Rams and their 11th-ranked passing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Prescott has put up 1,333 passing yards (222.2 per game) this year, going 132-for-190 (69.5%) with six touchdown passes and four interceptions. On the ground, Prescott has rushed 19 times for 85 yards and one TD, averaging 14.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Prescott and the Cowboys with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prescott vs. the Rams

Prescott vs the Rams (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of one opposing player this year.

The Rams have given up one or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing touchdowns to one quarterback in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Rams this season.

Prescott will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams give up 209 passing yards per contest.

The Rams' defense is ranked first in the league with four passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Cowboys vs Rams on Fubo!

Dak Prescott Passing Props vs. the Rams

Passing Yards: 242.5 (-115)

242.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Prescott with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Prescott Passing Insights

So far this season, Prescott has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of six opportunities.

The Cowboys, who are 12th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 51.7% of the time while running 48.3%.

Prescott is No. 18 in the NFL averaging 7.0 yards per attempt (1,333 total yards passing).

In five of six games this year, Prescott completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (63.6% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Prescott has passed 36 times out of his 190 total attempts while in the red zone (42.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Dak Prescott Rushing Props vs the Rams

Rushing Yards: 15.5 (-115)

Prescott Rushing Insights

Prescott hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his six opportunities this season (50.0%).

Prescott has one rushing touchdown this season in six games played.

He has three carries in the red zone (6.2% of his team's 48 red zone rushes).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Prescott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 21-for-30 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-24 / 153 YDS / 1 TD / 3 INTs 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 28-for-34 / 261 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 25-for-40 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 31-for-38 / 255 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.