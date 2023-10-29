Sportsbooks give the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) the advantage on Sunday, October 29, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (3-4). Dallas is favored by 6.5 points. For this game, the total has been set at 45.5 points.

Before the Cowboys meet the Rams, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Rams square off against the Cowboys, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting insights and trends.

Cowboys vs. Rams Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Dallas Moneyline Los Angeles Moneyline BetMGM Cowboys (-6.5) 45.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Cowboys (-6.5) 45.5 -260 +215 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Insights

Dallas is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Dallas games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (50%).

Los Angeles has beaten the spread three times in seven games.

The Rams don't have a win ATS (0-0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Two Los Angeles games (of seven) have gone over the point total this season.

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 37.5 (-111) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Michael Gallup - - - - 38.5 (-115) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 64.5 (-118) - Tony Pollard - - 68.5 (-111) - 24.5 (-115) - Dak Prescott 242.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

