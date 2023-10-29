The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Rams

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

The Cowboys put up 25.7 points per game, 5.6 more than the Rams surrender per matchup (20.1).

The Cowboys average 329.8 yards per game, just 3.8 more than the 326 the Rams allow per matchup.

Dallas rushes for 119.7 yards per game, just 2.7 more yards than the 117 that Los Angeles allows per outing.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Rams' takeaways (5).

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys put up 34 points per game and concede 6.5. That's more than they score overall (25.7), but less than they allow (16.7).

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 379.5 yards per game and give up 234. That's more than they gain overall (329.8), but less than they allow (288.7).

Dallas racks up 250.5 passing yards per game in home games (40.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 175.5 at home (1.5 less than overall).

The Cowboys accumulate 129 rushing yards per game at home (9.3 more than their overall average), and give up 58.5 at home (53.2 less than overall).

At home, the Cowboys convert 51.5% of third downs and allow 21.7% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.7%), and less than they allow (35.1%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 New England W 38-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco L 42-10 NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/5/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina - FOX

