At Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be facing the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Julian Blackmon. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Saints vs. Colts Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts 53.1 7.6 28 84 8.45

Chris Olave vs. Julian Blackmon Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave has hauled in 39 catches for 471 yards (67.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, New Orleans is averaging the 10th-most yards in the NFL, at 227.9 (1,595 total passing yards).

The Saints are 20th in the league in scoring offense, at 19 points per game.

New Orleans has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 39.3 times contest, which is third in the league.

In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 36 times, which ranks them fifth in the NFL.

Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense

Julian Blackmon leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 50 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (seven).

So far this year, the Colts' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 31st in the NFL with 27.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 25th with 2,459 total yards allowed (351.3 per game).

Four players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed a touchdown pass to seven players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Julian Blackmon Rec. Targets 68 28 Def. Targets Receptions 39 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 471 50 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.3 7.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 170 4 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

