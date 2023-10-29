Chris Olave vs. the Colts' Defense: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8, the New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave will be facing the Indianapolis Colts pass defense and Julian Blackmon. See below for more stats and information on this important matchup.
Saints vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
|53.1
|7.6
|28
|84
|8.45
Chris Olave vs. Julian Blackmon Insights
Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense
- Chris Olave has hauled in 39 catches for 471 yards (67.3 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, New Orleans is averaging the 10th-most yards in the NFL, at 227.9 (1,595 total passing yards).
- The Saints are 20th in the league in scoring offense, at 19 points per game.
- New Orleans has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 39.3 times contest, which is third in the league.
- In the red zone, the Saints have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, airing it out 36 times, which ranks them fifth in the NFL.
Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense
- Julian Blackmon leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 50 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Indianapolis ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,628) and seventh in passing TDs allowed (seven).
- So far this year, the Colts' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 31st in the NFL with 27.3 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 25th with 2,459 total yards allowed (351.3 per game).
- Four players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Indianapolis this season.
- The Colts have allowed a touchdown pass to seven players this season.
Chris Olave vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats
|Chris Olave
|Julian Blackmon
|Rec. Targets
|68
|28
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|39
|3
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.1
|19
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|471
|50
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.3
|7.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|170
|4
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|6
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
