At AT&T Stadium in Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will be facing the Los Angeles Rams pass defense and Ahkello Witherspoon. Check out this article for more stats and information on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 55.6 9.3 24 78 10.66

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 475 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has registered 34 receptions and one touchdown.

In the air, Dallas has thrown for 1,261 yards, or 210.2 per game -- that's the ninth-lowest total in the league.

The Cowboys' scoring average on offense ranks 12th in the NFL, at 25.7 points per game.

Dallas sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, airing it out 32.5 times per game (10th-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, throwing the ball 36 times, which ranks them fifth in the NFL.

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 16 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles has surrendered 1,463 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).

This year, the Rams have surrendered 141 points, ranking 17th in the league with 20.1 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 19th in the NFL with 2,282 total yards allowed (326 per contest).

Los Angeles has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 42 37 Def. Targets Receptions 34 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 475 16 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 79.2 2.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 176 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.