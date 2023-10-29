Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are ranked 11th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 209 per game.

Lamb has a team-best 475-yard campaign on 34 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 42 occasions, and averages 79.2 yards.

Lamb vs. the Rams

Lamb vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 53 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

Four players have hauled in a TD pass against the Rams this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Los Angeles on the season.

Lamb will play against the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this week. The Rams allow 209 passing yards per game.

The Rams' defense ranks first in the NFL with four passing TDs allowed so far this season.

CeeDee Lamb Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Lamb Receiving Insights

Lamb, in three of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lamb has been targeted on 42 of his team's 195 passing attempts this season (21.5% target share).

He has 475 receiving yards on 42 targets to rank ninth in league play with 11.3 yards per target.

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Lamb (five red zone targets) has been targeted 13.9% of the time in the red zone (36 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Lamb's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 7 REC / 117 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 9/17/2023 Week 2 13 TAR / 11 REC / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

