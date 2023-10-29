When Brandin Cooks suits up for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 8 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has put up 109 yards (on 13 catches) with one TD. He's been targeted 23 times, producing 21.8 yards per game.

Cooks has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1

