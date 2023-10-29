Brandin Cooks will be running routes against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Dallas Cowboys take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cooks has 109 receiving yards on 13 grabs (23 targets), with one TD, averaging 21.8 yards per game.

Cooks vs. the Rams

Cooks vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 83 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 83 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have collected 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles in the 2023 season.

The Rams have allowed four opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Rams is giving up 209 yards per game this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Rams have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding four this season (0.6 per game).

Brandin Cooks Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-111)

Cooks Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Cooks has exceeded his receiving yards prop bet.

Cooks has 11.8% of his team's target share (23 targets on 195 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 4.7 yards per target (123rd in NFL).

Cooks has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 11.1% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

Cooks' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 10/16/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 9/10/2023 Week 1 4 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

