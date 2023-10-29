Alvin Kamara will be facing the 21st-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kamara has rushed for a team-high 261 yards on 69 attempts (65.3 ypg), and Kamara has gotten into the box one time. Kamara has collected 177 yards on 35 receptions (44.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kamara and the Saints with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kamara vs. the Colts

Kamara vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Two opposing rushers have collected 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Colts during the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Indianapolis this year.

Four opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Colts this season.

The 118.7 rushing yards per game given up by the Colts defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked run defense.

The Colts' defense ranks 31st in the NFL with 12 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Saints vs Colts on Fubo!

Alvin Kamara Rushing Props vs. the Colts

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kamara with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kamara Rushing Insights

So far this season, Kamara has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in four opportunities).

The Saints pass on 58.0% of their plays and run on 42.0%. They are 20th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 34.7% of his team's 199 rushing attempts this season (69).

Kamara has one rushing touchdown this year in four games played.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has 13 red zone rushing carries (37.1% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Alvin Kamara Receiving Props vs the Colts

Receiving Yards: 36.5 (-111)

Kamara Receiving Insights

Kamara, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this season.

Kamara has 14.2% of his team's target share (39 targets on 275 passing attempts).

He has 177 receiving yards on 39 targets to rank 128th in league play with 4.5 yards per target.

Having played four games this season, Kamara has not tallied a TD reception.

Kamara has been targeted five times in the red zone (13.9% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kamara's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 12 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 19 ATT / 68 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 22 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 14 TAR / 13 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.