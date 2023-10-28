The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-4) are small, 2-point underdogs in a road Sun Belt matchup with the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is 56.5 in this matchup.

With 449.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks 10th-worst in the FBS, UL Monroe has had to lean on its 104th-ranked offense (334.3 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Arkansas State ranks 88th in total yards per game (361.3), but it has been worse defensively, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 456.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UL Monroe -2 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -135 +110

UL Monroe Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Warhawks rank -84-worst in total offense (321.3 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (486 yards per game allowed).

With 18.3 points per game on offense (-67-worst) and 38 points per game allowed on defense (-109-worst) over the last three contests, the Warhawks have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

With 221 passing yards per game on offense (-99-worst) and 283.7 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-99-worst) over the last three tilts, UL Monroe has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball lately.

Over the previous three games, the Warhawks rank -84-worst in rushing offense (100.3 rushing yards per game) and -86-worst in rushing defense (202.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Warhawks have two wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

In UL Monroe's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe has gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Three of UL Monroe's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

UL Monroe has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

UL Monroe has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Warhawks a 57.4% chance to win.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has thrown for 776 yards (110.9 ypg) to lead UL Monroe, completing 54% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 246 rushing yards on 64 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Isaiah Woullard has racked up 341 yards on 68 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Hunter Smith has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 322 yards (46 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tyrone Howell's leads his squad with 361 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 55 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Devaughn Mortimer has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 215 yards so far this campaign.

Dariyan Wiley has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 12 receptions for 175 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Adin Huntington paces the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has four TFL and 29 tackles.

Michael Batton, UL Monroe's tackle leader, has 45 tackles and 0.5 sacks this year.

Jaterious Evans has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 33 tackles, four TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

