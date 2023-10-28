The No. 23 UCLA Bruins (5-2) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Colorado Buffaloes (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Buffaloes will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 15.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Colorado matchup.

UCLA vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Pasadena, California
  • Venue: Rose Bowl

UCLA vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM UCLA (-15.5) 61.5 -700 +500
FanDuel UCLA (-15.5) 60.5 -720 +500

UCLA vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • UCLA is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Bruins have covered the spread once when favored by 15.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Colorado has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Buffaloes have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

UCLA & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

UCLA
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
Colorado
To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

