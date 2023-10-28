UCF vs. West Virginia: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The UCF Knights (3-4) are 7-point favorites at home against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each team features a tough running game, with the Knights fifth in rushing yards per contest, and the Mountaineers 24th. The over/under for the outing is 60 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UCF vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCF vs. West Virginia Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|West Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-7)
|60
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UCF (-7)
|59.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
UCF vs. West Virginia Betting Trends
- UCF has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- West Virginia has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
UCF & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|West Virginia
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
