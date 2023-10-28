Tulane vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Rice Owls (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Green Wave are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulane vs. Rice matchup.
Tulane vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
Tulane vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|Rice Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-10.5)
|55
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-10.5)
|54.5
|-410
|+320
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tulane vs. Rice Betting Trends
- Tulane has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
- Rice has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Owls have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Tulane 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|To Win the AAC
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
