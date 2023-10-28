Texas A&M vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and their 16th-ranked pass offense will hit the field against the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing D in the country on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored, by 16.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|South Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-16.5)
|52.5
|-800
|+550
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-16.5)
|52.5
|-800
|+540
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- South Carolina is 3-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Gamecocks have covered the spread when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Texas A&M & South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|South Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
