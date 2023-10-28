The Southern Jaguars (4-3) square off against a fellow SWAC foe when they visit the Texas Southern Tigers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Southern has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by allowing only 195.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 100th (303.0 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Texas Southern is accumulating 348.4 total yards per contest (66th-ranked). It ranks 95th in the FCS on defense (390.1 total yards given up per game).

Southern vs. Texas Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Texas Southern Key Statistics

Southern Texas Southern 303.0 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.4 (71st) 195.7 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.1 (87th) 110.6 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.1 (31st) 192.4 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 171.3 (96th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,268 yards (181.1 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Gary Quarles, has carried the ball 78 times for 359 yards (51.3 per game), scoring three times.

Kendric Rhymes has collected 271 yards on 52 carries, scoring two times. He's grabbed 11 passes for 123 yards (17.6 per game) and two touchdowns, as well.

Chandler Whitfield's leads his squad with 245 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 catches (out of 12 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

August Pitre III has hauled in nine receptions totaling 164 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbey Washington has hauled in 12 grabs for 151 yards, an average of 21.6 yards per game.

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has thrown for 846 yards (141.0 yards per game) while completing 52.8% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 77 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, LaDarius Owens, has carried the ball 98 times for 695 yards (99.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has piled up 48 carries and totaled 239 yards with three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson paces his team with 292 receiving yards on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.

Quaydarius Davis has caught 20 passes and compiled 236 receiving yards (33.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Trenton Leary's 10 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

