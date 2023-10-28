The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) hit the court against the New York Knicks (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans and its opponents scored more than 225.5 points in 44 of 82 games last season.

New Orleans games had an average of 226.8 points last season, 1.3 more than the over/under for this game.

New Orleans covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

New Orleans put together a 27-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 65.9% of those games).

The Pelicans went 20-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (74.1%).

The Pelicans have a 60.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pelicans vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) last season than they did in road affairs (17-24-0).

The Pelicans eclipsed the over/under in 18 of 41 home games (43.9%) last year. They did better on the road, going over the total in 20 of 41 matchups (48.8%).

Last season the Pelicans averaged 114.4 points per game, just 1.3 more than the 113.1 the Knicks conceded.

When New Orleans scored more than 113.1 points, it was 30-11 versus the spread and 32-9 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Pelicans Knicks 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 116 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 30-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 28-20 32-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 31-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-12 34-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 36-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.