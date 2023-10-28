Pelicans vs. Knicks October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Knicks (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSNO, MSG
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season. He also sank 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas recorded 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.
- Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Zion Williamson put up 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He sank 60.8% of his shots from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10.0 rebounds.
- Jalen Brunson collected 24.0 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 3.5 boards.
- Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.
- Donte DiVincenzo put up 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pelicans
|Knicks
|114.4
|Points Avg.
|116.0
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|48.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|36.4%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
