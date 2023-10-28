The New York Knicks (0-1), on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, play the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSNO, and MSG.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Information

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum collected 20.9 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season. He also sank 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per game.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram's numbers last season were 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Zion Williamson put up 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He sank 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson collected 24.0 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 3.5 boards.

Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Donte DiVincenzo put up 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Knicks 114.4 Points Avg. 116.0 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.0% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.4% Three Point % 35.4%

