Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-2) face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 7.5 points. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati matchup.
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|52.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-7.5)
|52.5
|-285
|+230
Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- Cincinnati has covered just once in six matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bearcats have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Oklahoma State & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
