The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will look to upset the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: NBC

City: South Bend, Indiana

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 45.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-20.5) 44.5 -1300 +760 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Notre Dame has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Pittsburgh has won one game against the spread this year.

Notre Dame & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

