On Saturday, Nate Lowe (hitting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while hitting .262.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 124 of 174 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 43 times (24.7%).

He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023 (20 of 174), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has driven home a run in 62 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 74 times this year (42.5%), including 18 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

