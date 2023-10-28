The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1), with the 15th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the 19th-ranked running game, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Blue Devils are 4.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisville Moneyline Duke Moneyline BetMGM Louisville (-4.5) 46 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Louisville (-4.5) 46.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends

Louisville is 3-3-1 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Duke is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Devils have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Louisville & Duke 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 Duke To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

