The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1) square off against a fellow ACC foe when they host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville ranks 28th in scoring offense (34.1 points per game) and 39th in scoring defense (20.6 points allowed per game) this year. Duke ranks 79th in the FBS with 370.7 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up only 315.9 total yards per game.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN.

Louisville vs. Duke Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Duke Key Statistics

Louisville Duke 464.0 (30th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (94th) 317.9 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315.9 (19th) 178.3 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.4 (19th) 285.7 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.3 (115th) 11 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 14 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 1,901 pass yards for Louisville, completing 63.5% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 661 yards on 89 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner. He's also caught 10 passes for 174 yards (24.9 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 52 times for 207 yards (29.6 per game) and three touchdowns, while also racking up 133 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 639 yards as a receiver have come on 39 receptions (out of 58 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has hauled in 11 passes while averaging 31.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's 14 catches have turned into 207 yards and two touchdowns.

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has compiled 981 yards on 60.6% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 339 yards with four scores.

Jordan Waters has rushed for 465 yards on 78 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

Jaquez Moore has piled up 390 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun paces his squad with 379 receiving yards on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jordan Moore has put together a 348-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 27 passes on 45 targets.

Sahmir Hagans' 27 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 144 yards.

