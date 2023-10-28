The South Alabama Jaguars (4-3) are 11-point favorites when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (4-3) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The over/under is 54.5 for this game.

Offensively, South Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by totaling 35.4 points per game. The Jaguars rank 28th on defense (19.4 points allowed per game). Louisiana ranks 37th in the FBS with 32.9 points per game on offense, and it ranks 88th with 27.9 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. South Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -11 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -450 +325

Looking to place a bet on Louisiana vs. South Alabama? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisiana Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Ragin' Cajuns are gaining 353.7 yards per game (-72-worst in college football) and allowing 406.7 (99th), placing them among the worst teams offensively.

The Ragin' Cajuns are -4-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.0 per game) and -26-worst in points conceded (28.3).

Louisiana is gaining 167.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (-68-worst in the country), and giving up 228.7 per game (-19-worst).

In their past three games, the Ragin' Cajuns have run for 186.7 yards per game (74th in college football), and given up 178.0 on the ground (-52-worst).

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Louisiana has gone over the total once.

Week 9 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Four of Louisiana's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Louisiana has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Louisiana has played as an underdog of +325 or more once this season and won that game.

Bet on Louisiana to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 906 yards on 77-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 446 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jacob Kibodi, has carried the ball 64 times for 466 yards (66.6 per game) with five touchdowns.

Robert Williams has totaled 22 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 289 (41.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 33 times and has three touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has collected 241 receiving yards (34.4 yards per game) on 19 receptions.

Peter LeBlanc's 15 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 209 yards (29.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Kendre' Gant has collected 5.0 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 6.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Louisiana's tackle leader, K.C. Ossai, has 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyree Skipper has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 22 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.